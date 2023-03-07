Girl, 17, faces charges after 100 mph chase

A 17-year-old girl led law enforcement on a chase through the southwest portion of the county, at speeds over 100 mph, on Saturday, March 4.
While she faces a felony eluding charge, a magistrate declined to jail her.
More in a press release:
A young driver tried to avoid a simple traffic summons yesterday in Stafford County and now faces.
On March 4th at 8:37 p.m. Deputy S.C. Martin observed an Infiniti G37 traveling westbound at 75 mph in the posted 55 mph zone of Kings Highway near Hollywood Farm Road. The driver of the Infiniti switched her lights off as Deputy Martin activated his emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop.
The suspect initiated a pursuit, reaching over 114 mph in her effort to avoid a summons. First Sergeant D.W. Fetterolf was in the area and was able to deploy a spike strip to deflate two of the tires on the Infiniti as the driver sped westbound.
Unfortunately, the spike strip also got one of Deputy Martin’s tires. As Deputy Martin pulled to the shoulder and performed a tire change worthy of a NASCAR pit crew, Sergeant B.U. Demirci, Deputy G.P. McCaulley and Deputy E.C. Taylor continued the chase. The driver attempted to make a turn onto Little Street, but failed to maintain control and crashed.
The driver was uninjured and identified as an unlicensed 17-year-old female. She explained she was scared of being pulled over since she did not have a driver’s license.
Juvenile Intake was contacted, but declined to incarcerate the reckless delinquent. She was released to her parents and now faces charges of felony eluding, reckless driving, and driving without a license.