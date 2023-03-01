Manassas City Public Schools will activate a series of new metal detectors at Osbourn High School, the city’s only high school, Monday, March 6.

Manassas will become the first school division in our region to install and activate metal detectors in schools. The school division installed Evolv Express Lane scanners, commonly used at sporting events and concerts.

The scanners are designed to allow larger groups of people to pass through while scanning for weapons.

Manassas School Board member Robyn Williams says the school will place scanners at three entrances at Osbourn High School:

There are three entrances where the Evolv scanners will be placed. There will be a double lane express system at both the main entrance into OHS and the fine arts commons entrance which is located to the left of the main entrance. A single lane express system will be located at the main entrance into the Johnson Learning Center (next to the main school buildling).

More than 2,300 students attend Osbourn High School. If you’re a student or parent who wants to share photos and your experiences with the new scanners once they’re activated, email us at [email protected].

Meanwhile, Prince William County officials will consider metal detectors at public schools.

The school division will hold a final information session about its plan to install scanners during a Zoom meeting at 7 p.m., Thursday, March 2, 2023. Learn more and get the link to register and attend the meeting here.First on PLN: Metal scanners at Osbourn High School activate March 6, 2023