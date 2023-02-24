3 more chances to learn about metal detectors proposed for Prince William schools

Prince William County is the next school division in our region to consider installing metal detectors.

The state’s second-largest school division aims to place Evolv Express Lanes or metal-detecting scanners at its high schools. If it does, the division will follow Manassas City Public Schools, which voted to install the same type of metal detector at Osbourn High School, the city’s only high school.

Evolv Express Lanes are commonly used at concerts and sports venues.

Prince William County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. LaTanya McDade says there will be two more chances for parents to learn about the new system: at Freedom High School on Monday, February 27, and at Woodbridge High School on Tuesday, February 28.

The school division will host a virtual Zoom presentation about the scanners on March 2, 2023. You can register for the presentation here. It’s unclear how many and at which schools the scanners will be installed.

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