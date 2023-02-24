3 more chances to learn about metal detectors proposed for Prince William schools

Prince William County is the next school division in our region to consider installing metal detectors.
The state’s second-largest school division aims to place Evolv Express Lanes or metal-detecting scanners at its high schools. If it does, the division will follow Manassas City Public Schools, which voted to install the same type of metal detector at Osbourn High School, the city’s only high school.
Evolv Express Lanes are commonly used at concerts and sports venues.
Prince William County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. LaTanya McDade says there will be two more chances for parents to learn about the new system: at Freedom High School on Monday, February 27, and at Woodbridge High School on Tuesday, February 28.
The school division will host a virtual Zoom presentation about the scanners on March 2, 2023. You can register for the presentation here. It’s unclear how many and at which schools the scanners will be installed.
More from McDade:
On [February 22, 2023], PWCS began hosting families and community members at our first of three Safety and Security Briefings to engage in ongoing discussions about our comprehensive approach to “deter, detect, and defend,” including the use of new preventative technology. Our next two meetings will be held at Freedom High School on Monday, February 27, and at Woodbridge High School on Tuesday, February 28. We hope to see and hear from you at one of these scheduled community events or at our Zoom webinar on March 2. More information can be found on the PWCS website.