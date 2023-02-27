Tractor trailer crash snarls I-95 in Spotsylvania

A tractor trialer craash snarled traffic on Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County.

At 9:45 a.m., Monday, February, Virginia State Police responded to a crash involving a tractor-trailer along Interstate 95 at the 125-mile marker.

The crash closed all northbound travel lanes of I-95. Emergency crews were able to reopen some lanes after 11 a.m.

There are no reported injuries at this time. VDOT is on the scene, assisting with a detour.

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