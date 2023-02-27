Tractor trailer crash snarls I-95 in Spotsylvania

A tractor trialer craash snarled traffic on Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County.
At 9:45 a.m., Monday, February, Virginia State Police responded to a crash involving a tractor-trailer along Interstate 95 at the 125-mile marker.
The crash closed all northbound travel lanes of I-95. Emergency crews were able to reopen some lanes after 11 a.m.
There are no reported injuries at this time. VDOT is on the scene, assisting with a detour.
More as we have it.
I-95 NORTHBOUND: All lanes of northbound I-95 closed at mm 125 at Route 17 overpass in Spotsylvania for tractor-trailer crash. Crash located north of exit 118 (Thornburg), and before exit 126 (Spotsylvania). Seek alternate routes. @VaDOT @VaDOTRVA @SpotsyGov @SpotsySheriff pic.twitter.com/vEKVppFYmP
— VDOT Fredericksburg (@VaDOTFRED) February 27, 2023