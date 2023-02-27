News Data center protestors look to the sky, demand no diesel generator use By Potomac Local News Published February 27, 2023 at 3:34PM | Updated February 27, 2023 at 5:31PM Protesters gather at the Virginia DEQ office in Woodbridge urging state leaders not to allow data center to use emergency back up diesel generators. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Data Centers #Locals Only #News #Woodbridge