Lane closures this week Quantico to Fredericksburg

I-95 Southbound

Exit 148 (Quantico) to Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville)

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closure between interchanges for construction on the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) to Exit 140 (Courthouse Road)

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 143-141 for construction on the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project, except for Friday morning, when all lanes open at 6 a.m.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton)

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m., Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closure between interchanges for barrier work for the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) Off-Ramp

Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. Mobile lane closures on off-ramp between I-95 and Route 1 for barrier wall installation and removal of cleared trees and vegetation. Early construction activities for the I-95 southbound off-ramp widening and Route 1 southbound widening.

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) and Exit 118 (Thornburg)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure at the bridge over Ni River, located at mile marker 121, for replacement of bridge joints. Single lane closure begins at 9 p.m. followed by double lane closures at 10 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m.

I-95 Northbound

Exit 118 (Thornburg) and Exit 126 (Spotsylvania)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure at the bridge over Ni River, located at mile marker 121, for replacement of bridge joints. Single lane closure begins at 9 p.m. followed by double lane closure at 10 p.m. All lanes reopen by 5 a.m.

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania)

Wednesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure at 9 p.m. followed by double lane closure at 10 p.m. near the Route 17 (Mills Drive) overpass at mile marker 125. Crews will move a crane being used to build the new interstate overpass.

Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

Monday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Daytime single lane closure between interchanges for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension work.

Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

Monday – Wednesday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Lane closures between interchanges for installation of overhead signs as part of the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project and 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

9 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – Double lane closure

4:30 a.m. – All lanes open

Stafford County

Route 3

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Lane closures and shoulder closures for utility work between Dairy Lane and Rumford Road.

Route 17 (Warrenton Road) Northbound

Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Northbound lane closures on Route 17 near the I-95 overpasses, between Sanford Drive and Short Street. Multiple construction activities for the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

Route 17 Business (Warrenton Road) Southbound

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Southbound Route 17 Business will be reduced to a single travel lane between Heartfields Lane and Washington Street for a road maintenance project.

Route 218

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Mobile operation with brief lane closures for pavement marker lens placement on Route 218 between Route 606 and King George county line. Flagging crew will direct traffic through the work zone.

Route 628 (American Legion Road)

Monday – Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Bridge inspection. Flaggers will alternate, one-way traffic across the bridge over I-95 between Bowers Lane and Ellison Court.