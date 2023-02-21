Wider Rock Hill Church Road bridge coming 2026

Rock Hill District residents will see a wider, two-lane bridge over Aquia Creek.

The bridge carries traffic on Rock Hill Church Road, between Route 610 and Mountain View Road in Stafford County. The road links drivers to Popular Road, a connection to Route 17 and Fredericksburg.

A Virginia Department of Transportation spokesman says the new, wider bridge will be complete in 2026. A portion of Rock Hill Chruch Road will be closed during the bridge construction, he told the Stafford Board of Supervisors on February 7, 2023.

VDOT assured the supervisors it would not detour drivers through the Windsor Forest neighborhood on Longwood Drive. He didn’t say where the detour would be or how long construction of the new bridge would take.

In 2019, VDOT placed a traffic signal at the bridge and replaced the old narrow bridge with a metal one-lane structure. The signal light manages traffic flow across the bridge.