Quantico to Fredericksburg: This week’s road work

I-95 Southbound

Exit 148 (Quantico) to Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville)

Tuesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closure between interchanges for construction on the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) to Exit 140 (Courthouse Road)

Tuesday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 143-141 for construction on the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project, except for Friday morning, when all lanes open at 6 a.m.

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

Wednesday – Thursday, 6:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 140-138 for construction on the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Lane closures are scheduled at mile markers 140-138 for the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project. Crews will be restriping pavement near the American Legion Road overpass at the following times:

9 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – Double lane closure

Midnight – 3 a.m. Full traffic stops for up to 30-minute intervals

4:30 a.m. – All lanes open

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton)

Tuesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. Single lane closure between interchanges for barrier work for the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) Off-Ramp

Tuesday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. Mobile lane closures on off-ramp between I-95 and Route 1 for barrier wall installation and removal of cleared trees and vegetation. Early construction activities for the I-95 southbound off-ramp widening and Route 1 southbound widening.

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) and Exit 118 (Thornburg)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure at the bridge over Ni River, located at mile marker 121, for replacement of bridge joints. Single lane closure begins at 9 p.m. followed by double lane closures at 10 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m.

I-95 Northbound

Exit 118 (Thornburg) and Exit 126 (Spotsylvania)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure at the bridge over Ni River, located at mile marker 121, for replacement of bridge joints. Single lane closure begins at 9 p.m. followed by double lane closure at 10 p.m. All lanes reopen by 5 a.m.

Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 126 (Spotsylvania)

Wednesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Double lane closure near the Route 17 (Mills Drive) overpass at mile marker 125. Crews will move a crane being used to build the new interstate overpass.

Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton)

Tuesday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure near Fall Hill Avenue overpass. Crews will refresh pavement markings as part of the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) Off-Ramp

Tuesday, midnight – 3 a.m. The off-ramp from Interstate 95 northbound to exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) in Stafford will be closed for three hours early Tuesday morning for construction on the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing. Motorists will be directed to use exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) as an alternate exit.

Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

Tuesday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Lane closures between interchanges for installation of overhead signs as part of the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project and 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

9 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – Double lane closure

Midnight – 3 a.m. Full traffic stops for up to 30-minute intervals

4:30 a.m. – All lanes open

Stafford County

Route 3

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Lane closures and shoulder closures for utility work between Dairy Lane and Rumford Road.

Route 17 (Warrenton Road) Southbound

Tuesday – Thursday, 8 p.m. – 7 a.m. Southbound lane closures on Route 17 near the I-95 overpasses, between Sanford Drive and Short Street. Multiple construction activities for the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project, including grass seeding.

Route 17 Business (Warrenton Road) Southbound

Monday – Saturday, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Southbound Route 17 Business will be reduced to a single travel lane between Heartfields Lane and Washington Street for a road maintenance project.