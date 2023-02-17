Bridge near Dale City truck rest area getting rehabilitated

Work is underway to get the northbound and southbound Interstate 95 general-purpose lanes bridges over Powells Creek to improve safety and extend the overall life of the bridges, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The bridges, located around mile marker 155 between the Dale City Truck-Only Safety Rest Areas and Cardinal Drive, were originally built in 1963, repaired in 1976, and widened in 1981 and 1996.

The project includes repairing steel beams and concrete abutments, and piers, replacing bearings, closing deck joints, and repainting the bridges. In addition, the deck of the northbound general-purpose lanes bridge will be resurfaced.

During the project, someday overnight lane closures may be scheduled on the northbound and southbound general purpose lanes bridges.

The bridges average a combined 148,000 vehicles a day.

The $8.5 million I-95 over Powells Creek Bridge Rehabilitation Project is financed with state funding and scheduled for completion in mid-2024.

Drivers are reminded to use caution when traveling in active work zones. Be alert to new traffic patterns and limit distractions.

According to the state’s most recent bridge inspection report from 2021, more than half of Virginia’s bridges and culverts are 50 years old or older.