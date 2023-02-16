Car stuck on train tracks in Downtown Manassas

Updated 2:10 p.m. — Police said an elderly man made a wrong turn on train tracks in Downtown Manassas.

Police and the city’s fire and rescue department report the car became stuck on the tracks at 6:23 p.m., Wednesday, February, 15, 2023, near the Art Factory on Battle Street.

No one was injured, and no charges were filed, Manassas police said.

More form fire and rescue:

At approximately 18:23 this evening, units were dispatched to the 9400 block of Battle Street for the report of a vehicle on the railroad tracks. Upon arrival, an suv was observed stuck on the north side railroad tracks. With the assistance of Manassas City Police Department and their Communications Center, Norfolk Southern Corp had been immediately notified and were able to stop all train traffic. The vehicle was ultimately towed off the tracks and no injuries occurred. Depending on the speed and length of the train, it can take a mile to completely stop a moving train. The quick response of the Communications Center played a major role in ensuring the safety of this incident.

We also reported today, the driver who was behind the wheel during a February 6 crash involving a train at a crossing in Haymarket faces a reckless driving charge.