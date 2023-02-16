The driver who was behind the wheel during a February 6 crash involving a train at a crossing in Haymarket faces a reckless driving charge.

On February 15, after consultation with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit charged the driver of the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado involved in the fatal crash that occurred in the area of Kapp Valley Way and Route 15 in Haymarket.

Emerson Lisandro Martinez Mejia, 26, of Manassas, was extricated from the wreckage, and died at a hospital after the crash.

The crash occurred February 6 at 6:31 p.m. Police said the driver was traveling northbound on Kapp Valley Way and disregarded a stop sign prior to the railroad crossing and proceeded to cross over the tracks where it was then struck by a passing cargo train.

The impact of the collision caused the truck to leave the roadway only to land upright several hundred feet from the railroad crossing in an easement of the railroad tracks.