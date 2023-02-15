Opinion: Unions inject cash into Democrat Sumers campaign supporting data centers

They say money speaks louder than words. That’s certainly the case when reviewing campaign donations to the candidates for Gainesville District Supervisor.

Data from the Virginia Public Access Project (Elections: Prince William County Prince William County Supervisor – Gainesville (vpap.org) shows Democrat Kerensa Sumers raised $46,583, while Republican Bob Weir raised $20,005.

Sumers largest donors ($1,000 or more) included:

• Donations from Service Employees International Union – Local 512 to Kerensa Sumers (vpap.org) (In-kind donation: digital advertisement)

• Donations from ActBlue Virginia to Kerensa Sumers (vpap.org)

• Donations from Coalition for a Brighter PWC to Kerensa Sumers (vpap.org) (address is Catharpin, VA)

• Donations from Democratic Party – Prince William County to Kerensa Sumers (vpap.org)

• Donations from Mulhausen, Jeff to Kerensa Sumers (vpap.org)

• Donations from Muslim Outreach and Volunteer Enterprise to Kerensa Sumers (vpap.org) (In-kind donation: canvassing support)

• Donations from Sumers, Kerensa to Kerensa Sumers (vpap.org) (loans)

• Donations from Stanley Martin Companies Inc to Kerensa Sumers (vpap.org)

• Donations from Nova Building Industry Assn to Kerensa Sumers (vpap.org)

• Donations from Kissler, Timothy L to Kerensa Sumers (vpap.org) (In-kind donation: catering)

• Donations from Angry, Victor to Kerensa Sumers (vpap.org)

• Donations from Boddye for Prince William County Board of Supervisors – Ken to Kerensa Sumers (vpap.org)

• Donations from Compton, Bettie to Kerensa Sumers (vpap.org)

Weir’s largest donors ($1,000 or more) included:

• Donations from Lawson for Prince William County Board of Supervisors – Jeanine to Bob B Weir (vpap.org) ($1,000 cash + $1,000 in-kind donation for a campaign fundraiser)

• Donations from Weir, Bobert Burton to Bob B Weir (vpap.org) (loans)

• Donations from Kulick, Kathryn to Bob B Weir (vpap.org)

• Donations from Price, James M to Bob B Weir (vpap.org)

• Donations from Vega for Prince William County Board of Supervisors – Yesli to Bob B Weir (vpap.org)

• Donations from Ward, Elizabeth H to Bob B Weir (vpap.org)

Notable among Sumers’ donors is virtually every homeowner in the Catharpin Valley Estates neighborhood. This was the neighborhood that attempted to join the Prince William Digital Gateway CPA once they believed its passage was inevitable.

It would be interesting to learn who the contributors to “Coalition for a Brighter PWC” (The Virginia Public Access Project (vpap.org)) are. Since it has a Catharpin, VA address, could this be residents of the Sanders Lane area who want to put together a data center assemblage?

Just a guess. Draw your own conclusions.

Bill Wright

Gainesville

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