Hay! That’s a big tractor trailer fire near Stafford airport

A tractor trailer full of hay caught fire near the Stafford Regional Airport.

The Virginia Department of Transportation closed the Interstate 95 northbound off-ramp at the exit 136, at Centerport Parkway in Stafford County to assist emergency responders with a tractor-trailer fire.

The I-95 northbound off-ramp at exit 136 is expected to be closed for several hours.

Northbound I-95 travelers will need to use exit 133 (Route 17) or exit 140 (Courthouse Road) depending on their destination.

Crews relocated the trailer with hay to the off-ramp to reopen the right travel lane and relieve congestion.

It also is a safer space away from live traffic to allow firefighters to continue monitor conditions, says VDOT.

We’ll post more updates as we have them.