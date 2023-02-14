Keolis strike at OmniRide day 2; Service disruption details

A driver strike on OmniRide buses that serve Prince William and Stafford counties is on its second day.
The strike comes as the OminiRide Commissioner approved a 17% increase in the amount it will pay to its contractor, Keolis.
The strike is causing a major service disruption. Here are the details:
Due to the continuing work stoppage, OmniRide is extremely short of the personnel needed to operate service on Tuesday, 2/14. OmniRide will modify service to operate as shown below.
OMNIRIDE EXPRESS commuter buses will not operate due to an extreme shortage of bus operators — includes Stafford, Prince Willliam and Manassas area.
OMNIRIDE METRO EXPRESS buses will not operate due to an extreme shortage of bus operators.
OMNIRIDE LOCAL
• Dale City Local: first trip departs Chinn Center at 5:45AM and will operate approximately every 90 minutes
• Dumfries Local: first trip departs the Lofts at 5:45AM and will operate approximately every 90 minutes
• Route 1 Local: WILL NOT OPERATE. Riders may use the Dumfries or Woodbridge routes to travel the Route 1 corridor
• Woodbridge Local – B Loop: first trip departs Lake Ridge Commuter Lot at 5:35AM and will operate approximately every 90 minutes. Woodbridge A Loop WILL NOT OPERATE.
• Manassas Local – 65B, 65N, 67: WILL NOT OPERATE
The eastern transfer hub will continue to be at Potomac Mills for the eastern local routes. Buses will not go to the Transit Center.
EAST-WEST EXPRESS (96) will not operate
OMNIRIDE ACCESS paratransit will run regular service.
OMNIRIDE CONNECT microtransit will run regular service.
Riders who need travel assistance should call OmniRide Customer Service at 703-730-6664.