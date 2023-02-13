Restoration progresses on 200-year-old Williams-Dawe House in Brentsville

We’re seeing a clearer view of the Williams-Dawe House in Brentsville, the oldest home in the area dating back to the early 19th century, now being renovated by the Prince William County government.

The Board of County Supervisors purchased two properties at 12254 and 12320 Bristow Road, on about six acres, including the house, for $350,000, from former owners Machen Merle and Gill Keith. The Prince William County Office of Historic Preservation is repairing the roof, and chimney and removing mold from the house, and trees from the lawn.

Once restored, the house will become part of a collection of historic homes owned by the county government that include Rippon Lodge in Woodbridge, and Ben Lomond House near Manassas.

More from Prince William County Office of Historic Preservation: