Restoration progresses on 200-year-old Williams-Dawe House in Brentsville

We’re seeing a clearer view of the Williams-Dawe House in Brentsville, the oldest home in the area dating back to the early 19th century, now being renovated by the Prince William County government.
The Board of County Supervisors purchased two properties at 12254 and 12320 Bristow Road, on about six acres, including the house, for $350,000, from former owners Machen Merle and Gill Keith. The Prince William County Office of Historic Preservation is repairing the roof, and chimney and removing mold from the house, and trees from the lawn.
Once restored, the house will become part of a collection of historic homes owned by the county government that include Rippon Lodge in Woodbridge, and Ben Lomond House near Manassas.
More from Prince William County Office of Historic Preservation:
Over the past few months, we have been able to do a lot of work on the Williams-Dawe House to ensure its preservation! We cleared the vegetation off the house and the surrounding area so that you could see it. We fixed the roof, windows, and damaged chimneys to protect it from the elements, and we cleaned out the interior of the house so that we can see what we are working with on the inside. It’s always great to see preservation in action so here are some before and after photos!
The Williams-Dawe House is a family home built about 1822-1824, making it the oldest standing home in Brentsville. Its namesake owners were siblings, Jane Williams and Philip Dawe. Jane’s deceased husband had been Clerk of the Court and Philip would serve in that office at Brentsville until his death. Over the years in addition to being a residence it may have been used as a tavern and was used briefly as a music school by the owners.