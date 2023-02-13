New street planned at location of future water resort

The Virginia Department of Transportation will break ground on a new street in Spotsylvania County near the site of a soon-to-be-built regional indoor water park.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the new Route 2092 will run parallel to Mudd Tavern Road — the street that crosses Interstate 95 near the Old Dominion Raceway.

Also coming to the area are Kalahari Water Park and hotel, a 12-story, 900-room hotel on the site, awakening the Thornburg area, referred to by county planners approved to be built in an area county planners describe as a “sleeping giant” ripe for tourism.

More from VDOT: Groundbreaking for a $21.6 million project to widen Mudd Tavern Road and an $8 million project to establish Route 2092, a new secondary road parallel to Mudd Tavern Road that will intersect Interstate 95 near Old Dominion Raceway.with Dan Bell Lane and South Roxbury Mill Road. Route 606 (Mudd Tavern Road) will be widened to four lanes between Interstate 95 and Route 1 in Spotsylvania County’s Thornburg area, where around 15,000 vehicles pass daily. The projects are a partnership between Spotsylvania County and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

The ceremony will occur at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at the corner of Route 1 and Mudd Tavern Road.