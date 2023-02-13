Dumfries plans youth empowerment event

Dumfries officials will gather for a youth empowerment event.

Mayor Derrick Wood says the event will feature children and teenagers who are “leading the conversation” about violence bullying, and the resources that can be used to help them fight back against the issues young people face.

Prince William County School Board Student Representative Chance Williams, from Forest Park High School, is expected to attend, said Wood.

“As mayor, I believe it is essential to empower our youth and provide them with a platform to make their voices heard. The youth of today will be the leaders of tomorrow, and by hosting this youth empowerment Town hall, we are giving them the chance to take charge and help shape the future with their innovative ideas and perspectives.”

The event comes after a three-year-old girl was shot and killed inside her home on January 4, 2023. Four others inside the home were also shot.

The accused mass shooter, a 20-year-old Washington, D.C. man, was in a relationship with a 17-year-old girl whom police said he shot first outside the home.

The empowerment event will occur at the old Dumfries-Triangle Rescue Squad building, 3800 Graham Park Road in Dumfries, 3800 Graham Park Road.