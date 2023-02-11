The groundhog wasn’t kidding — more winter weather on the way

Though much of Virginia experienced warm, springlike weather this past week, drivers should pay close attention to this weekend’s forecast, plan ahead and be prepared to adjust travel plans based on conditions.

A mix of rain and snow is expected Saturday night through Sunday, especially in areas along and west of the Blue Ridge. Light icing will also be possible. Additionally, a brief period of light wintry weather could occur Sunday morning in central and northern Virginia.

As the weekend wraps up, re-freeze of wet surfaces is possible Sunday night into Monday along and west of the Blue Ridge as temperatures fall.

If a roadway appears wet, treat it as if it is icy. For those planning to travel for Super Bowl Sunday festivities, be aware of local conditions and be sure to designate a sober driver.

Virginia Department of Transportation crews in impacted areas will monitor and treat roadways as conditions develop.

On February 2, 2023, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow on Groundhog Day, predicting six more weeks of winter for the U.S.

Here’s the forecast:

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night

A slight chance of rain and snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday

Rain likely, possibly mixed with sleet before 1pm, then rain. High near 42. North wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no sleet accumulation expected.

Sunday Night

Rain, mainly before 1am. Low around 35. North wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.