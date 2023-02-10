Stafford wants your input on how to improve congested Butler Road

Stafford County wants your input on reducing traffic congestion on Butler Road in Falmouth, between Route 1 and Cool Springs Road.

From the county government:

The Butler Road Study is currently underway. This is a Planning and Preliminary Design Study for Butler Road (Route 218) from Route 1 (Richmond Hwy) / Rt 17 Business (Warrenton Road) to Deacon Road / Cool Springs Road (Route 607). This corridor has been identified to experience traffic congestion and safety issues for both vehicles and pedestrians during peak periods.

This study will evaluate the extent of the existing congestion and operations along Butler Road, future growth anticipated along the corridor, and any appropriate mitigation to address this congestion while minimizing the cost of any alternatives.