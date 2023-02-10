Dumfries to celebrate 275th anniversary in 2024

The Dumfries Town Council has passed a resolution to establish a committee to plan a celebration in 2024 to mark the 275th anniversary of the town’s charter.

The resolution, which passed unanimously, marks a significant milestone in the history of Dumfries and signifies the council’s commitment to preserving and celebrating the town’s rich heritage.

The celebration will take place in 2024 and include events and activities designed to unite the community and honor the town’s history. From parades and festivals to historical reenactments and educational programs.

The Dumfries Town Council is now inviting interested individuals to submit letters of interest to participate in the planning committee. The committee will play a role in determining the scope and focus of the celebration. It will work with local organizations and businesses to ensure the event is successful.

Individuals who are interested in participating in the planning committee should send a letter of interest to [email protected] by March 1, 2023. The council will review all submissions and select the committee members by March 21, 2023.

“We are thrilled to commemorate the 275th anniversary of our town’s charter and honor the rich history and heritage of the Town of Dumfries,” said Mayor Derrick Wood. “This celebration will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our community to come together and celebrate our town’s past, present, and future.”