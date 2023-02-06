TD Bank in Woodbridge robbed Friday afternoon

Police in Prince William County are searching for a bank robber.

On Friday, February 3 at 2:31 p.m., officers responded to the TD Bank located at 16714 Richmond Highway in Woodbridge to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed that an unknown man approached a teller inside the bank and held a note demanding money.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the bank on foot. No weapon was seen, and no injuries were reported. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspect, who was not located.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information helpful to the investigation to contact police.

The suspect is described as black male, between 20 and 30 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 165 pounds, with a thin build.

He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, green/olive-pants, black Nike shoes with white soles, and a blue surgical-style mask.