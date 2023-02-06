Shots fired at home in Georgetown Village

Police are looking for someone who fired shots into a home in Georgetown Village, off Route 1 in Woodbridge.

On Saturday, February 4, at 5:50 a.m., officers responded to a home located in the 16500 block of Sherwood Place in Woodbridge to investigate shots fired call.

The investigation revealed multiple gunshots that struck a house. During a canvass of the neighborhood, two additional homes and three unoccupied vehicles were found to have been struck by the gunfire. Officers made contact at the homes and located the vehicle owners, and no injuries were reported.

Officers did locate several shell casings in front of one of the residences. A witness to the incident reportedly observed a black male wearing all dark-colored clothing flee on foot towards Route 1 shortly after the gunshots were heard.

A police K-9 searched the area for any possible suspects involved in the shooting, no one was located. Investigators are asking anyone who may have information helpful to the investigation to contact the police.

The investigation continues.