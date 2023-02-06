2 women outside Applebees charged with public intoxication

Two Stafford County women face charges after an incident outside of an Applebee’s restaurant.

On Saturday, February 4. at about midnight, Deputy S.C. Jett responded to a disturbance at an Applebee’s restaurant at1000 Stafford Market Place in North Stafford. An employee said two drunken women blocked a door from, prevent them from entering the restaurant.

As soon as Deputy Jett arrived on scene, the two women began yelling at the deputy, police said. Both appeared intoxicated due to their glassy, bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from their breath, police said.

Deputy Jett attempted to place the cursing female into handcuffs but she began pulling away, police said. The second decided to attempt to pull the first female away from the deputy, police said.

The deputy called for backup and, eventually, deputies placed both women in handcuffs.

Mikia Carter, 24, of Stafford, is charged with public intoxication and obstruction of justice and was held on bond.

Tomia Smith III, 27, of Stafford, is public intoxication and obstruction of justice, and was ia also wanted in Prince William County for a civil matter. She was held without bond.