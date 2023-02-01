Man, 22 stabbed in Manassas while walking with her friend

Stabbing

On January 31, 2023, at 8:30 p.m., Manassas City Police responded to a stabbing at the 8600 block of Carlton Drive, in the City of Manassas. Upon police arrival, it was discovered that a 22-year-old male was stabbed while walking in the area with a female friend. The suspect fled the area on foot in an unknown direction following the incident.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect is described as a light-skinned skinny Hispanic male with short black hair, wearing a gray “hoodie”. This is believed to be an isolated incident. This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Manassas City Police at (703) 257-8000.

Shots Fired

On January 28, 2023 at approximately, 10:30 p.m., Manassas City Police responded to a shots fired call from inside of the 9400 block of West Street, in the City of Manassas (CJ Finz). Upon arrival police discovered that a subject entered the bathroom and a loud noise, believed to be a gun shot, was heard by patrons.

The subject then came out of the rest room and rejoined his group. Investigation revealed that he had entered the bathroom and was attempting to move his weapon and holster to a pocket when he unintentionally discharged the firearm and fired a round into a toilet. There were no injuries as a result of the incident. The firearm was confiscated and the subject was charged with reckless handling of a firearm.

Arrested: Reckless Handling of a Firearm

62 YOA Gerard Thompson of Washington D.C. Court date pending.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported a woman stabbed.