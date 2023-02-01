A candidate who won a seat on the Quantico Town Council declined to do the job.

According to Mayor Kevin Brown, the candidate, Seungwon “Steve” Kang, declined to be sworn in for the four two-year term after the councilman-elect encountered issues with his residence, which affected his ability to serve in the role. Kang owns a business in the town but does not live in town.

State law requires elected leaders to live in the jurisdiction in which they serve.

Kang received 53 votes and was the second-highest vote-getter in the contest, where 14 candidates aimed to fill five open seats on the town council. The top vote-getter, Todd Zirkle, received 78 votes.

Kang’s election was certified by the Prince William County Electoral Board. County voter registrar Eric Olsen says the Quantico Town Council chose a date to hold a Special Election; however, the date conflicts with state code and another Primary Election.

“We are awaiting an updated request from the Town to correct this issue,” said Olsen.

The Quantico Town Council meets monthly at the Lillian Carden Community Center, 222 3rd Avenue. The meetings are open to the public.

While the town is not considered to be located on Quantico Marine Corps Base, visitors to the town must go through the Marine Corps DBIDS process to enter the base. Details can be found here.