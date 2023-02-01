Rodney Thompson Middle School, 75 Walpole Street, 1/31, 2:06 p.m. Sergeant C.M. Hammond responded to a fight report. One eighth-grade female body-slammed another and continued to assault her over a prior incident. A criminal complaint for assault will be filed.

ASSAULT

Colonial Forge High School, 550 Courthouse Road, 1/31, 8:04 p.m. A basketball player assaulted a player on the opposing team during the game. A large crowd formed on the court and the game was called. Additional deputies responded to assist the two deputies at the game with the orderly exit of attendees. The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.