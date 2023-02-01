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Assaults reported at 2 Stafford County schools

By Potomac Local News

From the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

ASSAULT

Rodney Thompson Middle School, 75 Walpole Street, 1/31, 2:06 p.m. Sergeant C.M. Hammond responded to a fight report. One eighth-grade female body-slammed another and continued to assault her over a prior incident. A criminal complaint for assault will be filed.

ASSAULT

Colonial Forge High School, 550 Courthouse Road, 1/31, 8:04 p.m. A basketball player assaulted a player on the opposing team during the game. A large crowd formed on the court and the game was called. Additional deputies responded to assist the two deputies at the game with the orderly exit of attendees. The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

LARCENY

Stafford High School, 63 Stafford Indians Lane, 1/31, 1:30 p.m. Deputy R.B. Brooks responded to a report of a larceny. A student advised she had money stolen from her backpack.

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