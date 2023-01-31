Manassas City Council annual retreat starts Thursday in Haymarket

The Manassas City Council will hold its annual retreat in Haymarket, keeping it local this year after holding last year’s event in Harrisonburg.

The council is expected to cover several pressing issues during the two-day meeting, including the city budget, transportation planning, economic development, updates on developing city parks, and affordable housing.

The council is also expected to cover the ground rules of procedure for council members. Sonia Vasquez Luna joined the city council in January, replacing Lynn Forkell Greene, who served on the city’s top governing body last year.

Here’s the meeting agenda for the two-day affair to be held Thursday, February 2, and Friday, February 3, 2023, at Hilton Garden Inn, 15001 Washington Street, Haymarket. The council will begin at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, and continue throughout the day.

The council will reconvene the following day at 8:30 a.m. and will adjourn the meeting at 3:45 p.m.

Anyone may attend the public meeting.