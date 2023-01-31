Crimson Coward to offer free chicken during grand opening

Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken opened its first location in the area in January and is hosting a Customer Appreciation Day on Saturday, February 4, 2023, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 12707 Ridgefield Village Drive in Woodbridge.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held the day prior, on February 3, at 1 p.m.

At the Customer Appreciation Day event on Feb. 4, the first 25 guest orders will receive three chicken tenders for free. Following that, all customers will receive 20 percent off of their in-store orders.

Guests can also sign up for a drawing to receive prizes of Apple iPads, a bicycle, or sets of Bluetooth earbuds. The winners will be selected by a random drawing and do not need to be present to win.

The discounts do not apply to online or delivery orders, which will be unavailable during the Feb. 4 Customer Appreciation Day event from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.