Charges filed after officer spat on during domestic dispute

On January 30 at 7:36 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 9300 block of Victoria Street near Manassas to investigate a domestic dispute.

When officers arrived at the residence, they encountered a man, later identified as the accused, at the doorway of the home who attempted to prevent officers from speaking with the other occupants at the residence. At one point, the accused spat on the officer.

When officers attempted to detain the accused, he actively resisted and refused to follow the officer’s commands. After a brief struggle, the accused was taken into custody without further incident.

The accused initially reported minor injuries and was transported to an area in the hospital where no injuries were located. During the investigation, officers determined the initial domestic was verbal only.

Steven William Conde, 57, of 9313 Victoria Street in Manassas, is charged with assault on LEO and obstruction of justice. His court date pending, and he was held on a $2,500 secured bond.

Meanwhile, on January 30 at 9:04 p.m., officers were processing the a suspect at the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center (ADC), at 9320 Lee Ave in Manassas, when he shoved an officer before attempting to leave the room.

During a brief struggle, the accused kneed an officer before being re-secured without further incident. The accused was in police custody for public intoxication. No injuries were reported.

Edward Mudd Jr., 34, of 11825 Cascabel Court in Woodbridge is charged with assault on law enforcement officer and intoxicated in public. His court date is pending. His bond is $3,500.