Bowl-a-Thon fundraiser returns after two-year hiatus

Greetings, Prince William – Mark Your Calendars! After a two-year hiatus, the NVFS Strikes for Stronger Families Bowl-a-Thon is returning on March 18! This in-person event will be held at Bowl America Bull Run, 10641 Balls Ford Road, Manassas; funds raised will support the SERVE campus. It’s fun for the whole family, so gather up your team of 5 bowlers and sign up today! Please visit www.nvfs.org/events/bowl-a-thon/ for more information, email [email protected] for more information and to register your team.

They Served Us, Now You Can Serve Them! Volunteer Prince William needs Volunteer Drivers age 21+ who can provide transportation for veterans and their spouse/widow to medical appointments, supermarkets, retail and houses of worship. Volunteers must pass criminal background and driving record background checks, have a valid Virginia driver’s license and have a vehicle liability insurance policy. You’ll feel great as you make new friends while providing transportation to veterans who otherwise struggle to have their daily and medical needs met! Please email [email protected] to learn how you can get involved. This opportunity is made possible by a grant from Potomac Health Foundation.

BEACON for English Language & Literacy is recruiting Volunteer Teachers, Tutors and Substitutes for their spring classes, March 20-June 8. Volunteers are provided with a formal textbook curriculum that incorporates listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills. Volunteers use the textbook to develop a lesson plan that provides additional opportunities for practice that emphasizes conversation practice and student engagement. You’ll feel great as you help adults gain the confidence and learn the language skills needed to get a job, communicate with their children’s teachers, talk with their doctor, or pursue higher education! Apply today – please visit beaconliteracy.org/get-involved/volunteer-application/ or email [email protected] for more information.

Birthright of Woodbridge is looking for volunteers to offer loving, confidential, non-judgmental support to those who are pregnant or think they may be pregnant. Many volunteer opportunities are available, full training and mentorship is provided for volunteers so you can best help the women who need you! Volunteers are needed both mornings and afternoons. Please email [email protected] or call 703.583.1178 for more information.

The wonderful staff at Boxes of Basics has posted their volunteer sign up schedule for February! Volunteers age 10+ are needed to help sort clothing donations, select outfits for a specific child, and pack a box of basic clothing for a child. They also need donations of gently used children’s clothing. You’ll feel great as you help a low-income child get through these cold winter months with warm clothing and maybe even a warm coat! To volunteer, please visit bit.ly/3J3dM1T. Please visit their website at www.boxesofbasics.org to learn more.

Catholic Charities’ Mentoring Youth in Virginia (MYVA) program needs Volunteer Mentors age 18+ to work with students for at least six months and longer. You will transform a young person’s life and build relationships that will last! Please visit bit.ly/3DhNbe3 to learn more and apply (Once on the site, click on the green ‘sign-up’ button to apply). Please email [email protected] to learn more.

Are you interested in being a disaster volunteer? The City of Manassas CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) needs volunteers who can help with city events and respond to emergencies. A training course for new members will start in February and will end with a live disaster exercise. Your work will help your community stay safe, especially if a disaster should strike! Please visit www.manassasva.gov/cert to find out more and to apply.

Save the Date! The awesome folks at Habitat for Humanity Prince William County are hosting a Women’s Day Build on April 27! The project is to be announced, but get those hammers, saws and nails ready to do some good work benefiting vulnerable families in the community; this sounds like a wonderful team building opportunity for your office! Please email [email protected] to learn more.

Is your office, club or group looking for a community service project? The hard-working staff at Northern Virginia Food Rescue is looking for groups to hold drives to collect fresh produce to feed local families facing food insecurity! It’s a great winter project, and you’ll be helping a lot of families have access to nutritious fruits and veggies to stay healthy! Please email [email protected] to learn more.

If you’re passionate about fighting hunger, then SERVE wants to meet you! Their Hunger Resource Center in Manassas needs volunteer Food Assistance Specialists age 16+ on weekdays to prepare food packages, welcome and assist clients in the self-serve shopping area, check clients out before they leave, stock shelves and more. You’ll join a dedicated, hard-working team of volunteers relieving hunger in the community! Must be able to lift up to 30 pounds, Spanish speaking is a plus. Please email [email protected] for more information.

If you’re an Honorably Discharged or Retired Veteran wanting to help other veterans, here’s a terrific opportunity for you! The Veteran’s Treatment Docket, a program of Prince William County Government Criminal Justice Services, is looking for volunteers age 21+ to act as Veteran Mentors to engage, encourage and empower fellow veterans that are involved in the criminal justice system. Duties include be available by phone/video or other means to assist docket participants and be there for your veteran. This may include nights and weekends. A 12-month commitment is required; training is provided. You’ll feel great as you share your own veteran experiences and help a fellow vet get their life and affairs back on track again! Please visit bit.ly/3HBNZxe for details, email [email protected] for more information.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.