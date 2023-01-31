Case of mysterious fliers at Belmont Bay solved

The president of a Woodbridge HOA says a case of some mysterious fliers that appeared to denounce him has been solved.

Belmont Bay HOA President KP Lau said the person who distributed the flier, which stated his name and a photo of Mao Zedong, founder of the Chinese Communist Party, apologized to him.

The person who distributed the hateful flyers has come forward and apologized to me personally. The person is not a resident of Belmont Bay. After consultation with the police, it is determined the reprehensible action was not targeting the community and that the person would not provide any threats to [my wife] and I nor to any other residents in Belmont Bay in the future. After serious deliberation, [my wife] and I decided to accept the apology and not to press charges nor publish the person’s name. The case to us is therefore closed.

Lau thanked Prince William police for their help in the matter and for stepped-up patrols in the neighborhood since the fliers were reported on December 20, 2022. Lau offered a $1,000 reward for information that led to the person who distributed the fliers and now says the case is closed and the reward money is off the table.

The Belmont Bay HOA has been embattled in a legal dispute with the Caruthers Company, which built the community in the late 199os, over access to portions of the property. Caruthers is working on finishing its development of the neighborhood on the Occoquan River, with plans to increase the density of the mixed-use area.

Belmont Bay sits near the intersection of Route 1 and 123 in Woodbridge.