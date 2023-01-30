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Virginia House Republicans kill bill to study data center impacts statewide

By Potomac Local News
Left to right: Rep. Gerry Connolly, Va. Delegate Danica Roem, Prince William County Occoquan Supervisor Kenny Boddye [Photo: Uriah Kiser]

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