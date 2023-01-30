News Virginia House Republicans kill bill to study data center impacts statewide By Potomac Local News Published January 30, 2023 at 10:47AM | Updated January 30, 2023 at 6:12PM Left to right: Rep. Gerry Connolly, Va. Delegate Danica Roem, Prince William County Occoquan Supervisor Kenny Boddye [Photo: Uriah Kiser] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Data Centers #General Assembly #Locals Only #News