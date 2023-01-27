Stafford schools unveil $417 million budget to fund growing division

Stafford County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Thomas Taylor says he needs $417 million to run the public school division next year.

On Tuesday, January 24, Taylor presented a budget about 12% higher than the school board approved in 2022. Taylor says that using the money to pay teachers a higher salary will help retain more qualified educators and benefit students.

The fast-growing school division with about 30,000 students is asking the county government to find more than $340 million in funding for a wishlist of new projects, including three new elementary schools, replacing Drew Middle School, and adding a new wing on North Stafford High School. The increase would double the average homeowner’s property tax bill if approved all at once.

In a press release, the school division states that financial support has decreased over the past 10 years, despite the county’s growing population. In August, the school division had about 900 more elementary school students than anticipated — the equivalent of one elementary school.

The Stafford County School Board has no taxing authority and relies on the county government and Board of Supervisors, state, and federal governments for funding.

“Last year, the [Board of Supervisors] provided one of the largest budget increases in recent years and moved teachers on to their step plan one year early. More recently, the Board acted on the School Board’s request to move Elementary School #18 to this fiscal year after meeting with them and listening to their recommendations. The county is determined to continue this momentum and fully embrace the opportunity to work together in the best interests of our children,” said county government spokesman Andrew Spence.

Starting February 6, 2023, school board members will hold a series of town halls to discuss the budget and the school division’s needs.

Here’s the full press release from Stafford County Public Schools: