Stafford schools administrator to lead Frederick County Schools

Stafford County Public Schools congratulated Dr. George Hummer for his selection as the new Superintendent of Frederick County Public Schools, a role he will begin on January 30, 2023. During a Frederick County School Board meeting this week, Hummer was appointed to the position.

“Dr. Hummer has demonstrated a passion for serving students and standardizing practices for students with disabilities,” said Stafford Schools Superintendent Dr. Thomas W. Taylor. “Frederick County is gaining a student-focused leader that will affect incredible change in his new role. We wish him well in this well-deserved new position.”

Hummer has served as an educator for 18 years, beginning as a special education teacher, athletic director, and coach before taking on the assistant principal role at Rodney E. Thompson Middle School.

As the Chief Student Support Services Officer, Hummer introduced initiatives to improve student academic performance, narrow student access and opportunity gaps, and increase student support services.

“I am humbled and grateful for this opportunity, and thank the Stafford Schools community for their steadfast support over the past several years,” said Hummer. “All students deserve an opportunity to achieve their goals, and I look forward to working with the Frederick County Schools team to create intentional opportunities for student success.”

Hummer holds a master’s degree in Educational Leadership and Special Education from the University of Mary Washington and a doctorate in Educational Leadership from Virginia Commonwealth University. Hummer has been an adjunct professor of Educational Leadership and Special Education at the University of Mary Washington for the past three years and has been a featured speaker at several state meetings for the Virginia Department of Education.

A New Jersey native and graduate of Chancellor High School, Hummer received Virginia’s Mary Lou Wall Award of Excellence for Early Career Special Education leaders in 2021.