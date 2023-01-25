News Residents weigh in on future of Stafford’s Musselman Park By Potomac Local News Published January 25, 2023 at 8:00AM Residents attend a meeting about the fur of Musselman Park in Stafford County on January 10, 2023. [Photo: Stafford County Government] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Locals Only #News #Parks and Rec