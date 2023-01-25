13 cars involved in crash that closed I-95 in Spotsylvania

At 2:44 p.m. today, January 25, 2023, Virginia State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash northbound on I-95 at the 116-mile marker at the Caroline County and Spotsylvania County lines.

Three separate crashes involving a total of 13 vehicles were involved. Only one person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Rain is being investigated as a causative factor in crashes.

The initial crash caused a series of secondary chain reaction crashes after a sedan spun out in the rain.

This incident is still under investigation.

All I-95 northbound traffic is being detoured to exit 110 (Ladysmith) in Caroline County to Route 1 around the crash scene.

Local law enforcement is directing traffic on Route 639 (Ladysmith Road) and Route 1 to assist with detours.