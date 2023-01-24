News Estimated cost for Minnieville/Parkway intersection rises, Balls Ford nearly done By Potomac Local News Published January 24, 2023 at 8:00AM Caption: Greg Andricos, Wagman President and COO, left, Former Coles District Supervisor Marty Nohe, Khattab Shammout, Prince William County Department of Transportation, or PWC DOT, Dagmawie Shikurye, PWC DOT, Prince William County Chair at-Large Ann Wheeler, Northern Virginia Transportation Authority, or NVTA, Chair Phyllis J. Randall, NVTA CEO Monica Backmon, Prince William County Acting County Executive Elijah Johnson, Elnour Adam, PWC DOT, Dic Burke, Virginia Department of Transportation, Mark Gunn, Rinker Design Associates and Ricardo Canizales, PWC DOT break ground for the Route 243 and Brentsville Road Interchange Project which is expected to be completed in about two years. [Photo: Prince William County Government] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Locals Only #News