1 flown from Manassas apartment fire to hospital

Manassas fire and rescue crews were dispatched to the 8500 block of Jayhawk Terrace for a structure fire. Initial reports were for a smell of smoke and a smoke detector sounding somewhere in a neighboring apartment.

Fire and rescue personnel began evacuating the building.

As this was taking place, the crews found the door was locked in the apartment of origin with no answer to the knock. After forcing entry into the apartment, they were met with smoke that led them to a fire in the apartment’s kitchen.

As the fire was being extinguished, additional City units were completing a search and located a victim in the bedroom unresponsive lying on the bed. The victim was removed to the front yard where patient care was administered.

Fire crews extinguished the fire and the patient was flown by helicopter with probable smoke inhalation injuries to Medstar Hospital.

The Manassas Fire Marshal was notified and the investigation is ongoing. The City of Manassas Fire and Rescue Department was assisted on this incident by the Manassas Park Fire & Rescue Department and the Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue.