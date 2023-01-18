Published January 18, 2023 at 6:00AM | Updated January 18, 2023 at 11:43AM

Bathroom fire at Sheetz gas station leads to charges

Just before 11:30 P.M. on Monday, January 16, units with Stafford County Fire and Rescue (SCFR) were dispatched for a reported structure fire at the Sheetz located at 10 Washington Square Plaza, near Fredericksburg.

Crews found smoke inside the building. Employees had already evacuated the store when fire crews arrived. No injuries were reported.

Upon further investigation, two smoldering fires were found, one in the men’s bathroom and one in the women’s bathroom.

The Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fires were set intentionally.

Courtney Venable, of Spotsylvania, is charged with burning of an occupied dwelling (arson). Venable is being held a Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

The Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office was assisted by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

The business sustained minor damage and was able to reopen.