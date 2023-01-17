Man, 27, shot and killed at Marumsco Plaza in Woodbridge

[Scott Rodgerson/Unsplash]

A 27-year-old man was shot and killed in Woodbridge on Monday, January 16.

At 8:50 p.m., police went to the 13900 block of Richmond Highway, near Todos Supermarket in the Maurumsco Plaza shopping center, to find a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body. Fire and rescue personnel took the man to an area hospital where his injuries were deemed non-life threatening.

Security officers from the shopping center notified officers of a second man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers provided first aid to the 27-year-old man until fire and rescue personnel transported the victim to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The initial investigation revealed a group of men were in the area when gunshots were fired, striking the two men. While investigating the incident, officers were informed that at the time of the shooting, an occupied vehicle driving nearby on Route 1 (Richmond Highway) was also struck by gunfire.

No additional injuries were reported. A police K-9 also responded and searched the area; no other involved parties were located.

At this time, detectives are actively investigating the incident to determine what led to the shooting. They seek to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about what occurred.

Preliminarily, the incident does not appear to be random. The investigation continues.

The deceased was identified as Akeem Rashaud Williams, 27, of Woodbridge.

Also on Monday, police in Prince William County investigated a shooting in the 11300 of Democracy Lane in Bristow, in a neighborhood behind a Target store on Route 28. Rescue crews took one person to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound at about 3 p.m.

There’s been no word on their condition or what led to the shooting.