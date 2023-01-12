Manassas Park property owner an angel for Christmas charity toy drive

Updated — Volunteer Prince William received some help from a generous donor who helped store toys for individuals and families in need for its Un-Trim-a-Tree charity gift drive.

In 2022, the non-profit vowed to help give more than 3,700 children toys. Volunteer Prince William decided to give toys to the children, including some 1,520 children that would not have otherwise received a gift through another charitable organization.

Additionally, the Volunteer Prince William provided 510 gift baskets to seniors through the Senior Basket Program from Prince William County, Manassas City, and Manassas Park.

Untrim a Tree and the Senior Basket Program is funded by donors. However, in December 2022, the non-profit struggled to find a drop-off location or donation center big enough to house the donated toys.

Officials in Manassas Park stepped in to help and put Volunteer Prince William in touch with HASTA Capital, the owners of six empty units located in Manassas Park that could house the donations until Volunteer Prince William could distribute the toys.

HASTA Capital donated four buildings to house the donation center, providing easy drop-off for toy and senior basket donations while giving volunteers control over their operating hours.

“HASTA came for us so we could come for our children and seniors. We were in dire need of a large space with easy drop-off and picked-up, and HASTA donated multiple units to store thousands of toys and senior baskets,” stated longtime Volunteer Prince William volunteer Stacy Seiberling.

Once inside, Volunteer Prince William sorted toys, did quality control, and added clothes or toys depending on the children’s needs. The organization prides itself on assisting the area’s needy children and families.

Each family the organization helped or “adopted” was given a set of toys for the holidays.