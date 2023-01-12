911 operator helps deliver baby at North Stafford home

A Stafford County 911 operator is credited for helping to deliver a baby over the phone.

At 2:26 a.m. today, Thursday, January 12, 2022, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said the child’s mother went into labor at her North Stafford home. The child’s father was also home, realized he didn’t have enough time to drive the mother to a hospital and dialed 911.

“The caller explained his wife was in labor, and he had been preparing to take her to the hospital. The baby had other ideas,” states a sheriff’s office press release.

Telecommunicator Christina Ratola took the call and walked the father through the baby’s delivery. Within five minutes, a couple welcomed a new baby boy into the world, with Ratola still on the phone.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office would like to congratulate a North Stafford family on the birth of a baby boy after a telecommunicator coached the father during the delivery.

Fire and Rescue arrived a few minutes later and took the mom and the baby to a hospital.

“The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office would like to congratulate a North Stafford family on the birth of a baby boy after a telecommunicator coached the father during the delivery,” states a press release.

Ratola has worked for the sheriff’s office for two years.