Philadelphia man shot pellets at county school bus, police said

A Philadelphia man is charged with shooting pellets at a Prince William County school bus.

On Monday, January 9, at 3:52 p.m., officers responded to the area of Rollingwood Dr. and Jenny Dr. in Woodbridge to investigate the report of projectiles fired at an occupied school bus.

While responding to the area, officers observed a gel-pellet gun on the ground near two males who matched the description provided to police. The males were detained without incident, and the gel-pellet gun was secured by officers.

The investigation revealed one of the males, identified as the accused, fired multiple gel-based projectiles, striking the school bus before walking away. At the time of the incident, the school bus was occupied by one student and the bus driver, neither of whom was injured.

No other injuries or property damage were reported. During the investigation, the accused was also found in possession of suspected marijuana.

Yazid Abdul Withrow Thomas, 18, of 1935 Penfield Street in Philadelphia., is charged with shooting missiles at an occupied vehicle, brandishing a firearm, and possessing marijuana by a person under 21.

His court date is pending, and his bond is set at $2,500.