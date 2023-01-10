Dale City teacher accused of assaulting child in classroom

A Prince William County public schools teacher faces charges after a child reported he was struck in class.

On Thursday, January 5, at 10:18 a.m., officers responded to Fannie Fitzgerald Elementary School, located at 15500 Benita Fitzgerald Drive in Dale City, to investigate an assault. The investigation revealed on Wednesday, January 4, during class, an eight-year-old male student was struck by his teacher, identified as the accused.

The student reported the incident to a family member, who notified the school the following day when police were contacted. The victim reported minor injuries. Police identified the suspect on January 9. At the time of the incident, the accused was a Prince William County Public Schools teacher.

[Redacted — case dismissed] is charged with assault & battery. His court date is pending, and he was released on a court summons.