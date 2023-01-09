Manassas woman killed in crash on Kahns Road

On Sunday, January 8 at 4:32 p.m., officers responded to the area of Kahns Road and Dark Forest Drive near Manassas to investigate a single-vehicle crash.

The investigation revealed the driver of a 2022 Honda CRV was traveling southbound on Kahns Road when the vehicle left the roadway and traveled down an embankment through a ravine up and a second embankment before coming to rest in a ditch after crossing Dark Forest Drive.

A bystander administered CPR to the driver before being transported to an area hospital where she died from her injuries later that evening. No other vehicles were involved, or injuries reported.

Investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police. The investigation continues.

The driver of the 2022 Honda CRV was identified as Linda Marie Killian, 61, of Manassas.