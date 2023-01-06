One shot in Dale City; Violent week continues in Prince William County

A violent week in Prince William County continues after one person was found suffering a gunshot wound today.
Just after 2 p.m., Friday, January 6, 2022, police reported officers were called to the 1400 block of Dillion Avenue in Dale City for a shooting report. They found a victim suffering a gunshot wound to the upper body.
We don’t yet know the condition of the victim or their identity. There is no word yet on a suspect.
We’ll post more as we have it.
The shooting comes after a 3-year-old girl was shot and killed on Wednesday at home in Dumfries. The child’s siblings, who are in their teens, were also shot and critically injured.
*INCIDENT: #Shooting | #Woodbridge; #PWCPD is investigating a shooting in the 14800 block of Dillon Ave. in Woodbridge. One person was located inside a residence with an upper body injury. Residents can expect a heavy police presence in the area. pic.twitter.com/XfbgyUhH2s
— Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) January 6, 2023