One shot in Dale City; Violent week continues in Prince William County

A violent week in Prince William County continues after one person was found suffering a gunshot wound today.

Just after 2 p.m., Friday, January 6, 2022, police reported officers were called to the 1400 block of Dillion Avenue in Dale City for a shooting report. They found a victim suffering a gunshot wound to the upper body.

We don’t yet know the condition of the victim or their identity. There is no word yet on a suspect.

We’ll post more as we have it.

The shooting comes after a 3-year-old girl was shot and killed on Wednesday at home in Dumfries. The child’s siblings, who are in their teens, were also shot and critically injured.