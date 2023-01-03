Video from Aquia Harbour leads cops to suspect charged with attempted indecent liberties with child

A Spotsylvania man has been arrested after an incident involving a girl in Aquia Harbour over the weekend.

On Saturday, December 31, deputies were called to the neighborhood in North Stafford to investigate a suspicious incident. Police said a “pre-teen” girl was walking in the 3600 block of Aquia Drive when she was approached by a man in a van. The subject made a sexually explicit comment, described by a police spokesman as suggestive, to the girl.

The juvenile was not injured during the incident and left the area to tell an adult. The police did not divulge her age.

Deputies canvassed the area. Residents provided authorities with video evidence.

Gregory Habron, 35, is charged with attempted indecent liberties with a child less than 15 years of age. Police said he is a contracted package delivery driver in the area.

Habron was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.