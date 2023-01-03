Thief grabs lottery tickets, cash from 7-Eleven

On Tuesday, January 3, at 4:58 a.m., officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at on Route 234 at Purcell Road, near Manassas, to investigate a robbery.

The investigation revealed a masked man entered the store, walked behind the service counter, and demanded the store clerk open the registers. When the clerk initially refused, the suspect brandished a knife at the clerk.

Before fleeing the area, the suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and lottery tickets. The clerk reported a minor abrasion. Officers checked the area for the suspect, who was not located.

The man is white, six feet, one inch tall, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black ski-style mask, a grey hat, a white t-shirt over a black hooded sweatshirt, white gloves, grey pants, and white shoes.