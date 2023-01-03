Santa Claus slayer charged in Stafford County

A Stafford County man faces charges after someone destroyed a Santa Claus inflatable lawn ornament.

Police said the Santa slayer attacked the jolly-old elf at 2 a.m. New Year’s Day, January 1, 2023, at a home in Stafford Lake Village.

Authorities found the grinch wearing a red jersey, underwear, and one shoe.

Video evidence illustrated the suspect was responsible for the ambush of the inflatable Santa, tackling Saint Nicholas to the ground.

William Morris, III, 39-year-old Stafford, is charged with public intoxication and trespassing with the intent to damage. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober, police said.