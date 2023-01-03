Manassas woman dies in I-81 wreck

A Manassas woman died in a crash on Interstate 81, more than two hours from the city.

Virginia State Police Trooper J.T. Lotts is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Augusta County near Staunton. The crash occurred on December 31, 2022, at 7:52 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the 236-mile marker.

A 2004 Mazda MPV was traveling north on I-81 when it ran off the left side of the interstate into the median, where it struck a ditch and then a tree.

The driver, Adelyne R. Barr, 19, of Manassas, died at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.